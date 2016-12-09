Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) is hosting a holiday edition of Furry Friends Kids' Camp for children five years old and older this Saturday, December 17, from 10 to 3 am.

The fun-filled one day camp will include curriculum focused on developing an attitude of respect, kindness and compassion toward animals. Campers will develop these values in a hands-on learning environment. Crafts and activities will be provided.

Campers will learn responsible pet care, safety around pets and the importance of reducing pet overpopulation.

The cost is $25. Space is limited; participants must pre-register. Camp will be cancelled if participation is below six for the session.

Children should pack a lunch and drink (dessert will be provided) and wear closed-toe shoes.

The shelter is located at 33751 Mission Trail in Wildomar. To register or to request more information about the holiday edition of the Furry Friends Kid's Camp, call Marisa Charrier at 951-674-0618, ext. 210.