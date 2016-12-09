The Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce is an association of businesses and individuals organized to encourage a strong local economy and quality of life by promoting and advancing the community, civic, cultural and educational development of the Canyon Lake area while providing a valuable forum for issues affecting local commerce and the general well-being of the community. For more information, contact Chamber Executive Director Alison Buffafato at 951-244-6124.

Awards Gala

The 21st annual Awards Gala with the Chamber's 2017 Installation of Chamber officers and Presentation of Community Awards will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 6 p.m. at the Lodge. The Chamber is asking residents to take show appreciation and support for those in the community that shine by nominating them for the annual Community Awards. The nomination form is in The Friday Flyer.

Toastmasters Club

The Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 12:05 to 1:05 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. The group works on public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Maureen Smith at 951-566-7185.

Due to the upcoming holidays, the Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce lunches and mixers are postponed for the remainder of 2016.

Annual Golf Tournament

The annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament benefiting Junior Golf at the Canyon Lake Country Club will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017.