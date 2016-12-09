The Canyon Lake Choraleers wrapped up their 2016 season with a holiday concert in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge on Saturday, December 10. The “Holiday Magic” concert featured a variety of new holiday songs and traditional Christmas favorites, such as "Let It Snow," "The First Noel," “Silent Night” and "Do You Hear What I Hear."

An opportunity drawing was held during intermission. A flat screen television, dinner and wine basket, spa basket and a Christmas tree decorated with cash ornaments totaling $100. were among the prizes.

Choraleers President Larry Garland says, "I'd like to tell everyone that our concert was a huge success and wish to thank all those who attended. We are looking forward to starting our new season on January 23rd to prepare for our next concert.

In the month prior to the concert, the Choraleers performed at the Veterans Day celebration, the City Tree Lighting event and the Senior Center Christmas party.

The Choraleers next concert will be there spring concert on May 21, 2017. The spring concert will feature a tribute to the movies with matching video clips.

The Choraleers are directed by Robbin Bouslog and accompanied by Lynda Salina on the piano. Members are Art Zasio, Bob Brandeberry, Bob Derse, Bonnie Harlow, Charlene Willem, Erla Wetherell-Coler, Fernando Becerra, George Middle, JC Taylor, Jerry Hawkins, Jerry Tannery, John Wilmes, Joline Terry, Kim Hurst, Larry Garland, Linda Hudson, Marge Serrao, Mary Gaston, Rachael Finewood, Sheree Adamson, Steve Gaston, Sylvia Simmons, Virginia Becerra and Winnie Frew.

Residents and businesses interested in becoming a Patron of the Arts or advertising in the program should contact Larry Garland at 951-821-8883.