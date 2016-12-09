New City Council members

The newly elected City Council members, Jordan Ehrenkranz, Randy Bonner and Larry Greene, were sworn in at the December 14 City Council meeting.

Holiday Closures

City Hall will be closed from 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, to January 2, 2017. The Library will be closed on Monday, December 26 and Monday January 2. It will be open its regularly scheduled hours on Saturday December 24 and 31.

Public Safety Meeting

Residents are invited to attend the meetings of the City's Public Safety Committee. The public will hear reports on Police, Fire, Code Enforcement, Special Enforcement, Emergency Preparedness and Animal Services.

The meetings are held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on the last Wednesday of every month. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. in March, June, September and December and at 9 a.m. all other months.

Only Rain in the Drain

Disposing of pollutants into the street, gutters, storm drains or Lake is prohibited by law and can result in stiff penalties. Storm drains are not connected to sanitary sewer systems and treatment plants. The primary purpose of storm drains is to carry rainwater away from developed areas to prevent flooding.

Pollutants discharged to the storm drains are transported directly into the Lake. Capture and dispose of wastewater and chemicals properly. Remember, storm drains are for receiving rainwater runoff only. For more information or to report illegal discharges, call Canyon Lake Code Enforcement at 951-746-7978.

City Website

The City launched a new user-friendly website. The City's goal was to create a website that was fast and easy for users to navigate. A spokesperson for the City says, "We want anyone who visits the website to get a pretty good idea of who we are and what we have going on in our community. Visually, the new website helps depict the beautiful landscape and skies that we all know and love in Canyon Lake." The new website can be viewed at www.cityofcanyonlake.org.

Emergency Preparedness

The Canyon Lake Emergency Preparedness Committee (CLEPC) meets monthly on the first Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. The CLEPC is a committee made up of community volunteers who are committed to preparing and educating the community for emergencies, medical and shelter services, providing assessment and assisting in recovery after disaster. For more information or to serve as a volunteer, call City Hall at 951-244-2955.

LESJWA

The Lake Elsinore and San Jacinto Watersheds Authority (LESJWA) is now on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LESJWA. LESJWA aims at improving water quality and the ecology of Canyon Lake and Lake Elsinore.