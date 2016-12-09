Canyon Lake

December 16, 2016 Edition ›  Club News

Garden Club hosts Christmas brunch at County Club

The Garden Club members gathered for a Christmas brunch at the Country Club on Monday, December 12. Brunch was hosted by members Pei Pei Gunter, Sue Popper and Karen Doherty. Twenty-seven of the 46 members in the club attended the holiday brunch and participated in a gift exchange. Leann Kluck says, "We had a great time exchanging Christmas Gifts; picking, stealing, laughing, then picking and stealing again. It was great fun!"

The Garden Club is an “unofficial” Canyon Lake Club that meets for monthly outings.

