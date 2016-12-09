CLIPPS is an organization made up of past presidents of the Women's Golf Club. Ten years ago CLIPPS came up with the idea of recognizing someone in the golfing community for their voluntary contributions. The annual award was named "Above and Beyond."

Canyon Lake Golf Pro Pat Kemble is the recipient of this year's award, and the first male to receive it. Pat has been active in the Junior Golf Program, Pismo Getaway, club tournaments, the non-resident membership program and fund-raising tournaments. He has made donations to the Woman’s Club Fashion Show and silent auction, Women’s Golf Club Member/Member, Fiesta Day Committee, Lions Club Golf Tournament and many others.

Pat also volunteers and donates to the PGA for Kids, raises money by selling used golf balls for the Fields of Honor, which is a charity that provides scholarships to children and spouses of fallen and disabled veterans.

Pat is a sportsman. He played ice hockey in Canada at the age of three and started playing golf at age 11. He became involved in the PGA several years later. In 2014, Pat was recognized by the Southern California Golf Association as Pro of the Year. In October of this year, he was named Teacher of the Year by the PGA.

Former Women's Golf Club President Mary Craton says, "Since he came here, Pat has made a huge difference in the professionalism and management of our club. We are fortunate to have him."

Past recipients of the Above and Beyond award include Joanna Spiller, Brenda Adams, Mary Craton, Rose Hanover, Rita Wacker, Laverne Cann, Ura Furry and Maxine Whalen. All of the women still reside in Canyon Lake.