December 16, 2016 Edition ›  News Briefs

Have brunch with Santa on Sunday at the Lodge

Santa making his rounds around the Lodge at last year's Brunch with Santa. Credit: Donna Ritchie
One of the last appearances Santa will be making in Canyon Lake this holiday season is at brunch at the Lodge on Sunday, December 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families are invited to have brunch in the Holiday Bay Room with Santa and his elf.

Brunch will feature an omelet station, salad bar, hot items, and desserts.

$24.95 for adults and $12 for children

Brunch is $24.95 for adults and $12 for children eight to 13 years old. Children seven years old and younger are free with a paid adult. Reservations are recommended.

