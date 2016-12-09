One of the last appearances Santa will be making in Canyon Lake this holiday season is at brunch at the Lodge on Sunday, December 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families are invited to have brunch in the Holiday Bay Room with Santa and his elf.

Brunch will feature an omelet station, salad bar, hot items, and desserts.

$24.95 for adults and $12 for children

Brunch is $24.95 for adults and $12 for children eight to 13 years old. Children seven years old and younger are free with a paid adult. Reservations are recommended.