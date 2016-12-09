Chris Hughes bought his 1955 Chevy

The Car Club chose Chris and Lorraine Hughes' 1955 Chevy 2 door Sedan Bel Air as the Car of the Month for December.

Chris bought his car back in 1995 from the auto shop teacher at East Los Angeles College for $2,500. Chris says, "An old lady brought it in for the students to repair but the crank shaft was broken and she didn't want to spent the money to repair it, so she asked the teacher if he could sell it for her," Chris says. "I pulled out the six cylinder motor and three on the tree and installed a 350 V8 and 350 turbo transmission, front disk brakes and lowered it."

The car was originally blue and white. Chris removed all the glass, interior and trim and had a friend paint it victory red and Indian ivory. Chris says, "I thought it would be cool to have a red 55 Chevy to match my red 56 Chevy pickup truck but I kind of wish I would have left it totally original."

Chris appreciates that his car was selected Car of the Month. "Since it was the only old car to show up at the Country Club Car Club breakfast I couldn't lose," he says jokingly.

Chris and Lorraine enjoy cruising in their old car. He says since he keeps things forever it will be past down to his family.

The Car Club holds monthly meetings on the first Thursday in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. Anyone owning a pre-1973 vehicle is welcomed. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the general meeting at 6:30 p.m. At the meeting members learn about upcoming events, listen to guest speakers and share automotive experiences. Finger foods are served and a 50/50 drawing rounds out the evening. For more information, visit www.canyonlakecarclub.com or email clcarclub@gmail.com.