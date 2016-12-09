Eunice “Jo” Garside, age 94, of Sun City, California passed away on November 20, 2016, after a brief illness. She was born in Prescott, Arizona and was raised on a working cattle ranch. She was married to Reginald Garside for 54 years before his passing in 2004.

Jo moved to Canyon Lake to be near family and found a wonderful life there. Always a competitive person, she golfed until she didn't like her scores anymore. She joined many local groups and loved every minute of her life in Canyon Lake. Two years ago Jo moved to Cherry Hills but continued to involve herself as much as she was able.

At Cherry Hills she joined a poetry group and recently had some of her poems published. Jo loved life, her family and friends. We will miss her forever.