December 16, 2016 Edition ›  Golf News

Ladies group completes four week golf lesson

A group of women recently completed a four week beginner golf lesson taught my Golf Pro Pat Kemball. The lessons were held on Wednesdays from November 9 to December 7 and covered a wide range of skills, including putting, chipping and driving off the tee.

Sheryl Lewis completed the four week lesson and says, "Everyone learned a great deal and were especially appreciative of Pat's patience and skills."

The 9ers Golf Club treated the group of women to a luncheon at the end of the final lesson. There were two drawings that included a free lesson with the Golf Pro and a free 9ers Club membership.

