The Plaid Tidings Christmas Show is tonight, Friday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. The Plaid Tidings Christmas Show is the holiday version of the long running musical comedy "Forever Plaid." Residents won't want to miss this holiday music and comedy act by four zany performers and live combo band as they croon some of the greatest holiday hits of the ages.

Filled with “Plaid-erized” Christmas standards and audience favorites, this festive show is designed to lift spirits with yuletide cheer.

For more than 20 years The Plaids have been one of the most popular groups in theater. The Plaid Tiding Christmas Show was developed and produced for family enjoyment, so children are encouraged to attend at a reduced cost of just $10.

A spokesperson for the Fine Arts Guild says, "Please join us as the lads spread holiday joy in perfect four-part harmony for a good old fashioned Christmas."

VIP tickets with reserved seating cost $45. General Admission (and Benefactor) tickets are $25. Tickets for children (16 years old and younger) are $10.

Tickets can be purchased online at plaid.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006. General Admission tickets ($25 tickets only) can be purchased at the POA office.

For more than 15 years, the Canyon Lake Fine Arts Guild has been committed to bringing quality musical entertainment to the community at a reasonable price. The Guild offers four concerts at the Lodge per year, and plans to offer a free summer concert at Holiday Harbor in 2017.