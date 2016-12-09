Canyon Lake

December 16, 2016 Edition ›  Announcements

Santa Rosa Academy holds Holiday Drive

Santa Rosa Academy students with some of 1,286 items collected during Holiday Drive. Credit: Robin Shannon
Santa Rosa Academy includes Character Development into their curriculum by having a "Trait of the Month." The character trait for November was compassion.

During the month of November the elementary students at Santa Rosa Academy participated in a collection drive to benefit the Path of Life Family Shelter and the Valley Restart Shelter.

The students and their families donated a large number of items in an overwhelming display of compassion. A total of 1,286 items were collected for the two shelters.

The students presented the items during their monthly Character Assembly in their new gymnasium on November 30. Susy Harris from the Valley Restart Shelter in Hemet was on hand to accept their portion of the donations.

