Santa is making a stop at the Weg's home again this year. He'll be waving at passersby and greeting families from his “hot rod throne” in front of the home of Hans and Linda Weg at 24074 Canyon Lake Dr. North on Saturday, December 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Santa has been stopping by the Weg's home for the last eight years. In years past, this Santa use to drive around Canyon Lake in his 1929 Ford Model A waving to cars and pedestrians. He also attended three of the Car Club's Christmas parties and the Brunch with Santa event at the Lodge last year.

The Wegs say about 100 to 150 kids and adults stop by their home each year to take photos with Santa.

The Wegs also invite residents to stop by and to see their holiday decorations. They have won six decoration awards from the Home Owners Club Home Decorating Contest.