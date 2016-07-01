Canyon Lake

Weather Conditions

50° F

Cloudy

December 16, 2016 Edition › 

Weather for last week

Article
Print

Weather statistics are provided by Pat Elliano from his weather station in Canyon Lake. Data is from December 7 to December 13.

High temperature this week: 65

High temperature last week: 74

High temperature this time last year: 77

Low temperature this week: 38

Low temperature last week: 33

Low temperature this time last year: 31

Rain this week: 0.00"

Rain last week: 0.00"

Rain this week last year: 0.26"

Rainfall since July 1, 2016: 1.06"

Rainfall last week: 1.06"

Rainfall by this time last year: 2.59"

Peak wind speed this week: 10 WNW

Peak wind speed last week: 29 N

Peak wind speed at this time last year: 26 WSW

Lake level this week: 1376.98'

Lake level last week: 1377.04'

Lake level this time last year: 1377.12'

Dam spillway level: 1381.76'

Dam spillway level last week: 1381.76'

Dam spillway level this week: 1381.76'

Lake temperature this week: 58

Lake temperature last week: 60

Lake temperature this time last year: 58

More Stories
Most Popular
Sections

POA News

City Connection

Chamber Notes

Movie Reviews by Reel People

Teen Talk

Announcements

In Memoriam

Golf News

Club News

Arts and Entertainment

Adopt-a-Pet

News Briefs