The Home Owners Club hosted its annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest on Sunday, December 18. Residents who submitted their information were asked to turn on their street front decorations on Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. as club President LaRue McNamara and her trusty elves cruised the streets of the community to judge the homes that were submitted.

Those who took the time and effort to decorate their homes for the holidays will be recognized for their efforts with a doorbell plaque provided by the club. The Sweepstakes winner will receive a special doorbell plaque.

LaRue says, "There were so many beautiful homes decorated but unfortunately they didn't register to be judged. Some of the streets noted were: Pauma Dr., Golf Stream Dr. and Mustang Court. Take the time to get into your cars and drive around; there are too many to list here.

The Home Owners Club 2016 Holiday Home Decorating Contest winners are:

Tom Cascario, 30080 Cross Hill Dr. — Sweepstakes

John Acosta, 23447 Silver Strike Dr. — Most Illuminated

Ted Lehman, 30406 Bear River Dr. — Religious

Hans and Linda Weg, 24074 Canyon Lake Dr. North — Humorous

Jeremy and Cheryl Kite, 29805 Santa Maria Dr. — Traditional

Mike and Yvonne Walsh, 23021 Giant Fir Pl. — Whimsical

Mike and Jeanne Shroyer, 22055 Mustang Ct. — Handmade Decorations

Scott and Carol Miller, 30180 White Wake Ct. — Colorful/Musical

Brandon and Kelly Orth, 30148 Skipjack Dr. – Most Colorful

Steven and Alexis Prince, 24125 Outrigger Dr. — Most Colorful

Lori Robinson, 22676 Canyon Club Dr. — Most Colorful

Dorothy Kenaston, 29940 Vacation Dr. — Most Colorful