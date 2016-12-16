The Canyon Lake Women’s Golf Club held their annual Christmas Tournament and installed its 2017 Board Officers on Tuesday, December 13. The event was followed by lunch and awards at the Country Club.

The program started with JC Taylor, Linda Hudson, Bonnie Harlow, Barbara Horrigan and Lou DeYoung singing a Christmas Carol. One person from each table won a gift or money tree donated by each team.

Tournament Chair Ura Furry and Tuesday Tournament Chair Norma Yarbrough thanked President Darlene Cortez for her year of service and presented her with a gift. They also thanked all the ladies who volunteered their time working on committees of different tournaments or events, Golf Pro Pat Kemball, assistant Brian Carlson and staff for everything they have helped the club with during the year and Christina Barton, Joan Robledo and staff for great lunches and helping out with the tournament.

Awards for the year overall were presented. Handicap Chair Ina Pickard presented an award to Gerry Meeks for "Most Improved Golfer." Norma Yarbrough presented awards to Gerry for Low Gross and to Linda Helmer for Low Net.

Mary Craton and Joanna Spiller from CLIPPS presented Pat Kemball with the “Above & Beyond" award.

The monthly Low Gross winners are: Jeannette Williams (January), Inga Loy (February), Anita Fairfield (March), Norma Yarbrough (April), Marilyn Bridges (May), Gerry Meeks (June), Darlene Cortez (July), Lorrie Sjomeling (August), Jan Koon (September), Maxine Whalen (October), Sue Sell (November) and Pat Spencer (December).

The monthly Low Net winners are Ina Pickard (January), Pat Spencer (February), Clair Bond (March), Jan Koon(April), Linda Helmer (May), Laverne Can (June), Dawn Haggerty (July), Marlene Cathro (August), Donna Nunes (September), Jeannette Williams (October), Gerry Meeks (November) and Darlene Crinion (December).

The winners of the Most Birds are: Gerry Meeks (A Flight), Donna Nunes (B Flight), Rose Marie Hand (C Flight) an Sandy Coleman (D Flight).

The winners of the Most Chip Ins are: Marilyn Bridges (A Flight), Tie Ura Furry and Mimi LaRosa (B Flight), Ellie Clow (C Flight) and Betty Henry (D Flght).

The Christmas Tournament winners are:

A Flight 1st Place: Lila Gann, Cheryl Evans, Dianne Schneider, Linda Johnson, Inga Loy and Marilyn Bridges.

A Flight 2nd Place: Julie Faia, Darlene Cortez, Judy Thompson, Linda Hudson, Anita Fairfield and Ann Franks.

B Flight 1st Place: Gail McCall, Diana Castillo, Victoria Shankland, J C Taylor, Mary Burns and Barbara Spraul.

B Flight 2nd Place: Cheryl Ritsema, Carol Paulis, Anne Carter, Clair Bond, Sue Hoover and Barbara Horrigan.

C Flight 1st Place: Ellie Clow, Laverne Cann, Isabell Brack, Linda Helmer, Debbie Stiffler and Dawn Haggerty.

C Flight 2nd Place: Linda Kielty, Teresa Roberson, Sandy Dawson, Kathy Sanchez, Tammy Hobson and Sue Muscarella.

The new 2017 Board Officers are: Darlene Cortez (President), Ura Furry (Major Tournament Chair) Ina Pickard (Handicap Chair) Lorrie Sjomeling (Tuesday Tournament Chair), Linda Helmer (Recording Secretary), Sue Sell (Treasurer), Barbara Spraul (Membership Chair) , Linda Hudson and Mimi LaRosa (Corresponding Secretary/Historian).