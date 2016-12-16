The City's annual Tree Lighting Ceremony was held on Thursday, December 8, at 5:30 p.m. in the Veterans Memorial Park in the Towne Center. Outgoing Mayor Tim Brown welcomed the crowd of about 100 people.

The Canyon Lake Choraleers performed and KidStage, a choir group run by Aprile DeAnne whose goal is helping teach confidence to the children through theater and music, sang such holiday favorites as “Jingle Bells” and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." There were solo performances by Daniel Allee, Alyson Boyd and Shaun McKinnon.

The City supplied complimentary cookies and Pepe's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina supplied hot chocolate.

Everyone joined in the countdown as Mayor Brown lit the 15 ft. Christmas Tree.