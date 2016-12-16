City Hall

City Hall will be closed on January 1 and 2.

Library

The Canyon Lake Library will be closed on December 25 and 26 and on January 1 and 2. Toddler Story Time and the Family Movie Program will not be held on these dates.

POA Offices

Association offices will be closed from December 23 to December 27 and on January 1 and 2.

Lodge

The Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar will be closed December 24, 25 and January 1. On New Year's Eve it will close from 5 to 8 p.m. to prepare for the New Year's Eve Bash.

Country Club

The Country Club will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. On December 25 and January 1 it will close at 11 a.m.

Golf Course

The Golf Course will be open its regular hours on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas.