City Hall
City Hall will be closed on January 1 and 2.
Library
The Canyon Lake Library will be closed on December 25 and 26 and on January 1 and 2. Toddler Story Time and the Family Movie Program will not be held on these dates.
POA Offices
Association offices will be closed from December 23 to December 27 and on January 1 and 2.
Lodge
The Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar will be closed December 24, 25 and January 1. On New Year's Eve it will close from 5 to 8 p.m. to prepare for the New Year's Eve Bash.
Country Club
The Country Club will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. On December 25 and January 1 it will close at 11 a.m.
Golf Course
The Golf Course will be open its regular hours on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas.