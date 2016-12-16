The Country Club's Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Donation Drive on Friday, December 16, did not disappoint party goers. Attendees dined on a holiday buffet dinner, enjoyed classic rock music by the group Replay and voted for their favorite ugly sweaters. With over 100 people attending throughout the evening, the party was deemed a success.

A few dozen bags were collected for the Donation Drive. Donated items ranged from food to personal care items and blankets. The items will be donated to the Rescue Mission, an organization that provides outreach, shelter, housing and support services to those in need throughout Southern California.

Hal Jensen won the M&M's guessing game. His guess of 657 won him a large jar of M&M's.

Hugh (Huggy) Wagoner took first place with his Elmo sweater in the Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest. Scott Ellis won second place and Richie Hamilton came in third. The winners received a tumbler, Starbucks gift card and a homemade ornament that says, "Ugly Sweater Winner 2016.