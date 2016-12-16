Do you know an outstanding Canyon Lake volunteer, citizen, business, organization or youth? Now it the time to nominate them for recognition.

The Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its 2017 Community Awards. The 21st annual Awards Gala with the Installation of Chamber Officers and Presentation of Community Awards will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Lodge.

Nominations are open in the following categories:

• Volunteer of the Year – An individual who has made a significant difference to the community through volunteerism.

• Citizen of the Year – An individual who has enhanced the quality of life in Canyon Lake through outstanding community involvement.

• Business of the Year – A Chamber member who provides exemplary customer service and superior products while supporting the Canyon Lake business community.

• Organization of the Year – A nonprofit organization or association whose programs of work have made a positive impact on the community.

• Youth of the Year – A Canyon Lake student who has exhibited academic excellence while being involved in the community and participating in school activities.

Residents who wish to submit a nomination should complete the nomination form and return it no later than December 30. Forms may be dropped off at Pack Wrap and Post from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Chamber office on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Forms also may be mailed to 31566 Railroad Canyon Rd., Canyon Lake, CA 92587, faxed to 951-244-0831 or emailed to canyonlakechamber@outlook.com. For more information, contact Executive Director Alison Burrafato at 951-244-6124.