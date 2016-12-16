Canyon Lake

December 23, 2016 Edition ›  Club News

Polar Bear Day will be first Saturday in January

Dave Guthery braves the chilly water temperatures at a past Polar Bear Day.

Credit: Friday Flyer file photo

Zackery Zander is one of the youngsters who participates in Polar Bear Day.

Credit: Friday Flyer file photo

It’s time to grab your wakeboard, waterski, showski, wakeskate, swivel ski, jumpers, hydrofoil, trick skis or your bare feet and head on over to Sunset Beach on Saturday, January 7, at 9 a.m. for the annual Polar Bear Day. Boats and crews will be provided.

Participants will brave the chilly water temperatures wearing swim suits and ski vests only during their ride; then warm up afterward on the beach with a barbecue, hot drinks and a warm fire.

Residents are encouraged to cheer on the “polar bears” from Sunset Beach and lakefront homes and decks.

This event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $20 per person and includes a ride, t-shirt and BBQ lunch.

