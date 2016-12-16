The Tennis Club held their annual Christmas Dinner-Dance Fundraising Party at the Country Club on Saturday, December 3.

Club members dined on a buffet that included salmon and steak, and were treated to holiday tunes and an adult game of charades by resident DJ Mike Shroyer.

Raffle prizes, donated by club members and valued at $50 to $100, filled two tables. The $1,100 raised from the raffle will go towards school scholarships. Member Jimmie Aguilar was the big raffle winner. Former club President Marga Kidd says, "Jimmie won about every third prize raffled off!"

The club also announced its new 2017 Tennis Board members at the party. The new Board members are: President Jim Barringham, Vice President Val Gambina, Secretary Sue Muscarella, Treasurer Monica Hempel, Tournament Directors Kathy Valdez and Kristy Toups, Social Directors Tammy Hobson and John Hodge, Media PR Directors Jeananne Woodman and Marga Kidd and Head Pro Baba Soysa.

The Tennis Club invites residents to come out for Social Play on Mondays and Fridays at 9 a.m. The club is open to all levels of players and is a way to meet other players without committing to a schedule.

For more information about the Tennis Club, tournaments, team play, social events and membership, contact Val Gambina at valgambina@gmail.com.