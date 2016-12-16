Canyon Lake

December 23, 2016 Edition ›  Letters

Thank You

Editor, The Friday Flyer

I would like to tell people, and one woman especially, that Canyon Lake has many kind people in our community.

I was at the Pack, Wrap and Post in the Towne Center and the line was very long. I was getting sick and dizzy from Vertigo. One very kind lady made me sit down. Soon after, she took my package, said “Merry Christmas” and told me she would mail it for me. She wouldn't let me pay her. I don't even know her name. My husband was in the car and couldn't help because he just had back surgery.

Merry Christmas and thank you to the very kind lady who helped this older lady.

Phyllis Lippen

