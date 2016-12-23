Thirteen-year-old Allison Zander recently landed her first national television commercial. Allison, who was born and raised in Canyon Lake, is being featured on the Best Buy Laser Vision commercial.

Allison's mother Lisa Zander says after Allison's several auditions with Old Navy, Honda and other national brands, Allison is very excited to be featured in her first commercial. "Her dedication, hard work and perseverance finally paid off," says Lisa.

Allison is being represented by Canyon Lake resident Victoria Monroe of Monroe Talent Management Inc.

Allison is a student at Canyon Lake Middle School where she is a member of the Dance Team and in Honor Choir. She is also involved in the youth group at the Canyon Lake Community Church.