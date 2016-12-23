The library offers preschool and toddler story programs, family movie nights, tutoring, free books, book clubs, free internet access and more. The library will be open Wednesday, December 28, and Friday, December 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The library will be closed on January 1 and Monday, January 2. Library programs that meet on Mondays are cancelled until January 9th.

Miss Ginny's Preschool Craft and Story Time meets every other Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the City Council Chamber at City Hall. This free program for children ages 3 to 5 is designed for pre-school development and includes stories, music, movement and a craft children can make and take home. Materials for crafts are provided.

Toddler Story Time meets at the library every Monday at 11 a.m. in the Kid's Cove at the Library. Mrs. Blackford engages the children with stories, songs and other activities appropriate for toddlers age 3 and under. Although babies may not be able to participate in the songs and movement, hearing the stories and songs, experiencing the socialization and generally being engaged to their capabilities has lasting benefits.

The library's Family Movie Program is held on the last Monday of the month at 4:30 p.m. The movie and popcorn are courtesy of the Friends of the Canyon Lake Library.

Teen activities are on Fridays at 4:30. Teens wishing to assist with the library collection programs and other offerings are welcome to become a member of the Teen Advisory Board. The Board meets once a month on Friday to offer author suggestions, assist in developing programs and provide other insights to help the library serve teens in the community.

The Teen Book Club meets on Fridays at 4:30 p.m. New members are welcome to this group who each month will read and then discuss a book of their choosing.

The Roots to Grow Tutoring and S.A.T. preparation programs are on hiatus until January 14, 2017.

Free online practice tests for teens and adults needing to pass the DMV driving test are available at the library.

The library offers free books, large print books, free internet access, reading programs, book clubs and more. All programs at the Canyon Lake Library are free to the public and do not require library membership. Membership is required to check out materials and to use many of the internet programs available from home.

The Canyon Lake Library is located inside the City Hall building. It's open Mondays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library is closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. The Canyon Lake Library is a member of the Riverside County Library System (www.rivlib.net) honoring cards and returns from other affiliated libraries. For more information, call 951-244-9181.