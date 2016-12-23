This section provides information submitted by Canyon Lake clubs regarding activities and upcoming events. Information should be submitted to news@goldingpublications no later than 3 p.m. Monday.

JWC

The next Jr. Women's Club (JWC) meeting is Wednesday, January 11, at 7 p.m. in the Eastport Park Activities Building. JWC is a non-profit philanthropic club that holds fundraising events throughout the year to help fund scholarships, help local families in need, donate to park improvements in Canyon Lake and more. The club holds monthly meetings. For more information, contact Heather Rose at 951-591-8168 or heatherrosett@yahoo.com.

Bassmasters Club

The Bassmasters Club meets on the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club. Residents who like to fish and want to improve their skills in a low stress, friendly competitive environment are welcome to join. For more information, call Bassmasters Club President Terry 951-536-9341.

Bible Club

The Bible Club meets monthly on the first Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Pool View Room at the Lodge. The group is led by Pastor Thor Ramsey of Center Church (www.centerchurch.life). Meetings are open to the community. For more information, call Steve Martin at 951-757-6146.

Woman's Club

The Woman's Club is a philanthropic organization that meets monthly on the third Wednesday in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. Vendor hour is from 9 to 10 a.m.; meeting is at 10 a.m. There is a speaker every month followed by lunch. Lunch is $14. Reservations can be made at www.canyonlakewomansclub.com. For membership information, contact Sue Collins at suecollinsrealtor@gmail.com.

Car Club

The Car Club holds monthly meetings on the first Thursday in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. Anyone owning a pre-1973 vehicle is welcomed. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the general meeting at 6:30 p.m. At the meeting members learn about upcoming events, listen to guest speakers and share automotive experiences. Finger foods are served and a 50/50 drawing rounds out the evening. For more information, visit www.canyonlakecarclub.com or email clcarclub@gmail.com.

CLAA

The Canyon Lake Art Association (CLAA) provides many opportunities for community members to participate and support the arts. CLAA invites residents to network, make and share artwork and attend monthly meetings and other yearly events. Membership is open to individuals 18 years of age and older, but all are welcome to attend and bring their art to share. Meetings are held monthly on the fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Senior Center. For more information, visit www.CanyonLakeArtAssociation.com or www.Facebook.com/CanyonLakeArtAssociation

Yacht Club

Yacht Club meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of the month in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge; cocktail hour is 5 p.m., dinner is 6 p.m., meeting begins at 7 p.m. Dinner is $15. Boat ownership is not a criterion for membership. Annual membership is $15. Members enjoy fun events throughout the year, including the Moonlight Cruise, Progressive Dinner, Lake Clean-Up and more. For more information, call Mary Jane Kelly at 951-244-1768.

CLAMS

A spokesperson for CLAMS says there are currently 104 members. In addition to monthly get-togethers, the group does philanthropic work in Canyon Lake and provides scholarships to Canyon Lake high school students. The organization has been in existence for 43 years. For more information, call Bud Hanner at 951-244-6315.

Kids Club

The Kids Club meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., in the Sunset Beach Room at the Lodge. Kids Club is a program in which young children and their parents or grandparents enjoy a morning of crafts, music, exercise, games, sports and a snack for just $2 per session. Buy a 10-class punch card and get two classes free. For more details, visit the club's Facebook page.

Travel Club

Travel Club functions are open to Canyon Lakers who would like to attend even though they aren't a member of the club. They are invited to call the person in charge of the event; arrangements can be made to attend and get acquainted with the club.

The trip to the Parade of Roses in Pasadena on January 2, 2017 is now “wait list only”. If you wish to be on the wait list, contact Nyla Finch at 951-757-6760.

The multi-day trip this spring will be with Collette Tours called Southern Charm and is set for April 9-15. After arriving by plane and exploring Charleston, South Carolina, the group will travel on to Savannah, Georgia, Jekyll Island, St. Simons Island, Jacksonville and St Augustine, Florida. The cost of $2799.00 (dbl) is a time-sensitive price and includes air and some meals. For the discounted price, call Lou DeYoung at 915-244-7100 before November 10. More information on all this events can be on the club's website at www.canyonlaketravelclub.org

CLAWS

All Canyon Lake women are invited to attend the Canyon Lake Association of Women (CLAWS) group bunco on the second Wednesday of the month in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club. The cost is $10 per player. Participants are asked to bring canned and packaged food for the community cupboard. Game begins at 3 p.m. For more information, call Rose Hanover at 951-244-6109.

Pinochle Club

The Pinochle Club meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Senior Center. There are munchies between games. New players as well as old-timers are welcomed to play and win prizes. For more information, call Marlys Shilling at 951-244-4241.

Mommy n Me

Mommy n Me is for toddlers and pre-school aged children and their moms. Monthly meetings are on the first and third Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. The club meets at different places locally for organized play dates. Spokesperson Leslie Ann Geer says, "It's a safe and fun environment for children and their mommies to make lasting friendships while enjoying organized play dates." The club is no longer accepting registrations for this semester, but will start up a new semester on January 20, 2017. For more information and weekly updates, visit the club's Facebook page at Canyon Lake Mommy n Me 2016/2017.

Bosom Buddies

The Bosom Buddies mission is to educate, inspire and support newly diagnosed breast cancer patients during their breast cancer journey. For more information, call Janelle Basham at 951-515-0500 or Kimbo Slingerland at 951-609-4044, or visit clbosombuddies.com.

Family Matters Club

The next club event is January 11 at 9 a.m. at the French Valley Airport for breakfast. On January 21 at 6 p.m. the club will hold a “Skate Night” at Epic Rollertainment in Murrieta.

The Family Matters Club is open to all residents, young and old, kids or no kids. Monthly meetings are held the first day of the month, unless otherwise noted, and revolve around a fun theme with speakers, games, prize drawings, crafts, snack and social time. Locations vary. The club puts on several events throughout the year to benefit the community and to raise funds for future events and provide philanthropic donations. For more information, call 714-394-4885 or visit the club's Facebook page.

Car Club

The Car Club holds monthly meetings on the first Thursday in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. Anyone owning a pre-1973 vehicle is welcomed. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the general meeting at 6:30 p.m. At the meeting members learn about upcoming events, listen to guest speakers and share automotive experiences. Finger foods are served and a 50/50 drawing rounds out the evening. For more information, visit www.canyonlakecarclub.com or email clcarclub@gmail.com.

Roadrunners

Roadrunners RV Club dinner meetings are held monthly on the second Tuesday. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., dinner is 6 p.m. In addition to the dinner meetings, the group takes between six and eight trips per year. For more information, contact Robb Smith at 244-3168 or RobbS44090@aol.com.

Twirlers Square Dance Club

The Twirlers Square Dance Club meets Wednesdays at the Lodge at 6:15 p.m. Experienced dancers are encouraged to come to the plus level workshop from 6:15 to 7 p.m., then stay to help the new class members learn to square dance. The club holds regular monthly square dance on the Sunday, with advanced round dancing starting at 1:30 p.m., regular round dancing at 2 p.m. and squares at 2:30 p.m. For more information, call Bill or Jackie Brown at 951-694-3650 or Rosalie Nusser at 951-244-0672.

Mexican Train Players

The Mexican Train Players Club meets every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the Senior Center. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call Marlys Shilling at 951-244-4241.

Water Ski Club

The Ski Club is comprised of water skiers of all ages and levels, from beginners to advanced. The club hosts several ski competitions and community events, including Breakfast with Santa, Polar Bear Day, Learn to Ski Days and the Fiesta Day Ski Show.

The club began in 1970 and is the largest 3-event USA Water Ski sanctioned club in the United States. For membership and general information, visit www.canyonlakeskiclub.com.

Fitness and Triathlon Club

For information on the club and its activities, visit www.canyonlaketriathlonclub.com.

Pickleball Club

The Pickleball Club's social play days at the Tennis Center are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 8 to 10 a.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. On Tuesday and Thursday one court is reserved for beginners and clinics from 8 to 10 a.m.

Social Mixers are held the third Thursday of each month, from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, call Nancy Tice at 215-990-7342. For general information, call Terry Loy at 951-244-6864.

Tennis Club

The Tennis Club invites residents to come out for Social Play on Mondays and Fridays at 9 a.m. The club is open to all levels of players and is a way to meet other players without committing to a schedule. For more information, contact Sue Muscarella at 909-241-3001 or suemuscar@yahoo.com.