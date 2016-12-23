It’s time to grab your wakeboard, waterski, showski, wakeskate, swivel ski, jumpers, hydrofoil, trick skis or your bare feet and head on over to Sunset Beach on Saturday, January 7, at 9 a.m. for the annual Polar Bear Day. Boats and crews will be provided.

Participants will brave the chilly water temperatures wearing swim suits and ski vests only during their ride; then warm up afterward on the beach with a barbecue, hot drinks and a warm fire.

Residents are encouraged to cheer on the “polar bears” from Sunset Beach and lakefront homes and decks.

This event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The rides around the lake throughout the day are free. Rides that include a T-shirt and lunch are only $20 per person.

For more information, contact Debbie Sacks at 951-252-4766 or visit the club's website at www.canyonlakeskiclub.com.