December 30, 2016 Edition ›  Club News

Feel the 'thrill of the chill' on Polar Bear Day

It’s time to grab your wakeboard, waterski, showski, wakeskate, swivel ski, jumpers, hydrofoil, trick skis or your bare feet and head on over to Sunset Beach on Saturday, January 7, at 9 a.m. for the annual Polar Bear Day. Boats and crews will be provided.

Participants will brave the chilly water temperatures wearing swim suits and ski vests only during their ride; then warm up afterward on the beach with a barbecue, hot drinks and a warm fire.

Residents are encouraged to cheer on the “polar bears” from Sunset Beach and lakefront homes and decks.

This event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The rides around the lake throughout the day are free. Rides that include a T-shirt and lunch are only $20 per person.  

For more information, contact Debbie Sacks at 951-252-4766 or visit the club's website at www.canyonlakeskiclub.com.

