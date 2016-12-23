Canyon Lake

December 30, 2016 Edition ›  POA News

Here are City and POA holiday closure dates

City Hall will be closed on January 1 and 2.

The Canyon Lake Library will be open its regular scheduled hours on Saturday December 31, but closed on January 1 and 2.

The POA office will be on January 1 and 2.

The Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar will be closed on New Year's eve from 5 to 8 p.m. to prepare for the evening's New Year's Eve Bash. It's closed January 1.

Country Club

The Country Club opens at 6 a.m. On New Year's Eve it will close at 4 p.m. and at 11 a.m. on January 1.

Golf Course

The Golf Course will be open its regular hours on December 31 and January 1.

