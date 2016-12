Linda and Hans Weg traveled to Bakersfield to see their granddaughter, Madeline Karnes, perform in the Nutcracker Ballet for the 10th year in a row. Madeline had many parts in the ballet over the years. This was her last performance before she heads off to college next year.

Hans says, "We enjoyed going back stage after the performance to meet the cast members. If you ever get a chance to take your kids to the Nutcracker performance over the holidays, it would be a great experience for them."