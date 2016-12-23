Residents are invited to attend the meetings of the City's Public Safety Committee. The public will hear reports on Police, Fire, Code Enforcement, Special Enforcement, Emergency Preparedness and Animal Services.

The meetings are held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on the last Wednesday of every month. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. in March, June, September and December and at 9 a.m. all other months.

The December 28 Public Safety Committee Meeting has been rescheduled to January 25, 2017. The meeting is held at City Hall in the Council Chamber at 9 a.m.