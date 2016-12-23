Editor, The Friday Flyer:
I want to thank all the girls from the Canyon Lake Association of Women (CLAWS) bunco group for the great response for toys. They go above and beyond with their gifts. A big thanks and a Happy New Year!
Rose Hanover
Edition
December 30, 2016
