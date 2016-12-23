The Friday Flyer would like to introduce its readers to new columnist Marti Morrison. Marti joined The Friday Flyer two months ago as a reporter; however, due to her commitment to care for her husband's parents, Marti decided that the flexible hours as a columnist is a position better suited for her current situation.

Marti says, " I have been enjoying my work with The Friday Flyer as a reporter and I am looking forward to beginning my work as a columnist. It is such a great opportunity for me to meet many more residents while serving my community and still being able to remain at home with my family."

Marti and her husband Jeff moved to Canyon Lake in 2015. When Jeff's mother started to face the difficult stages of Alzheimer’s in 2014, and his father was facing his own health challenges, it became apparent to Marti and Jeff that Jeff's parents needed their help. The following year the Morrisons decided to combine their households so they could care for Jeff's parents and provided them with a good life as they aged and faced health challenges.

Marti says the Canyon Lake community offeres their family so much. "The surroundings here have fed our love for the outdoor life, and there are also great social connections for each of us at our own stages of life. You will often see us out and about on golf cart rides, at the parks and on the lake boating, floating or fishing," she says.

Marti's father-in-law has begun his life-long dream of collecting classic cars and has been enjoying working on them and showing them together with Jeff. Marti's mother-in-law has taken to golf cart rides and walks through the parks. She loves Holiday Harbor, especially when the little ones are out playing. She also enjoys going to Moonstone Beach where she is happily swings by the lake. "We've also been bless with some special friends here," says Marti.

The Morrisons will be celebrating 25 years of marriage in April. Jeff owns a private investigating company and Marti, always having a love for children, worked as a preschool teacher for eight years. She also worked as a health clerk for Mountain View School District where her daughters attended school and as a clinical assistant at California Baptist University (CBU).

"While at CBU I served as a team leader and took a team of nine beautiful and spiritual students to East Asia to spread the gospel. Our time there was indescribable. Our field leaders deemed us to be one of the most evangelical teams they had seen."

The Morrisons have two daughters; 23-year-old Brittaney is an aspiring actress in Los Angeles and 16-year-old Sarah is an “A” circuit equestrian show jumper.