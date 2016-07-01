Canyon Lake

Weather statistics are provided by Pat Elliano from his weather station in Canyon Lake. Data is from December 21 to December 27.

High temperature this week: 62

High temperature last week: 73

High temperature this time last year: 64

Low temperature this week: 31

Low temperature last week: 33

Low temperature this time last year: 28

Rain this week: “2.26”

Rain last week: 0.71"

Rain this week last year: 0.11"

Rainfall since July 1, 2016: 4.03"

Rainfall last week: 1.77"

Rainfall by this time last year: 2.82"

Peak wind speed this week: 17 NE

Peak wind speed last week: 21 ENE

Peak wind speed at this time last year: 42 NNW

Lake level this week: 1381.61'

Lake level last week: 1377.50'

Lake level this time last year: 1377.25'

Dam spillway level: 1381.76'

Dam spillway level last week: 1381.76'

Dam spillway level this week: 1381.76'

Lake temperature this week: 54

Lake temperature last week: 57

Lake temperature this time last year: 52

