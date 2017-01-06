As 2016 came to a chilly and rainy close, many residents were making plans, goals and resolutions for the new year. The beginning of the year is not only a time to look to the future but it's an apt time to reflect on the changes and revisit some of the things that happened in the community over the past 12 months.

Over the next three weeks The Friday Flyer will look back at some of the highlights from 2016. This week's review will look at January through April.

January

At the January 5 Board meeting, the Board approved a contract with Alphacomm for cameras, equipment and software, totaling an expected expenditure of $398,157. for the first phase of the Security Camera Project.

The January 8 front page featured Pastor Pete Van Dyke who was celebrating being with Canyon Lake Community Church for 40 years. Pastor Pete's wife Pat is best known to most The Friday Flyer readers for the beautiful Photos of the Week she has been submitting over the past couple years. Pat's columns, Unsung Heroes and Pat's Funny Bone, are also featured in The Friday Flyer.

The Library hosted the new teen book club, "The Perks of being in a Book Club," on January 8.

On January 9 the Bassmasters held their first tournament of 2016 under tough conditions and muddy rising water. The 16 members only managed to catch three fish.

On January 11, crews started dismantling the old playground at Holiday Harbor, one of Canyon Lake's busiest parks.

Jeannette Williams brought pickleball to the forefront of activities when she fulfilled a five year dream of having pickleball courts in Canyon Lake. One of the tennis courts was re-striped and temporary nets were put in. Today, one year later, the Board is researching locations for permanent pickleball courts.

The Canyon Lake Middle School Cheer, Song and Dance teams competed for the first time at the Sharp International Azusa Pacific University Fan Fest on January 16 and brought home Grand Champion trophies for cheer and dance.

The Temescal Canyon High School Girls Volleyball team received formal recognition from the LEUSWD school board on January 21 for winning the Riverside All Academic Team award for highest team average GPA in the season. Members from the team from Canyon Lake included Katlyn Edwards, Jenna Hillenbrand, Jordan Strange, Taylor Eden and Julia Iman.

The Canyon Lake Women’s 4.0 Team went to the USTA Sectionals Championship at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden January 22 to 24 after winning their local league in the Inland Empire. The team won their flight after beating San Gabriel Valley and San Fernando Valley. They then advanced to the final championship round against Beach Cities Sunday afternoon. Ultimately, they finished the championship in 2nd place.

Eight-year-old Chase Carr raced at Monster Energy Supercross in the KTM Junior Supercross Challenge. He finished 2nd place out of the 15 riders.

Menifee was grading hillsides for a new Audie Murphy residential development just east of Canyon Lake Community Church and the construction was well underway for a 100,000 square foot Town Center Marketplace across from the Menifee Countryside Marketplace on Haun Rd.

Twenty-two-year-old Canyon Lake performer Kayla Parker was featured in the ensemble of “Grease Live” on FOX on January 31. The star-studded cast included Julianne Hough, Vanessa Hudgens and Mario Lopez.

The storm on January 31 brought rain and high winds to the community. A large eucalyptus tree was uprooted near the 16th tee of the Golf Course, another tree fell on three cars parked on Canyon Lake Dr. South and a couple reported that their patio cover became detached from their deck and blew on top of their house.

The Police Report submitted by Lt. Earl Quinata informed the Public Safety Committee that the Canyon Lake Police Department handled 261 calls during the month of January. The report stated there were 11 Part 1 crimes.

February

On Tuesday, February 2, the POA kicked off the Main Gate Project with a groundbreaking ceremony. Those present included members of the Board of Directors, POA General Manager Christopher Mitchell, Dalke and Sons Construction Owner Cal Dalke, Dalke and Sons Construction Project Manager Bob Jacobson and Dalke and Sons Construction Manager Brian Saenz.

During the ceremony, the Association and Board of Directors also honored the contributions of the Canyon Lake Lions Club. One of the club's more notable donations was the Main Gate Sign, donated in May 1986.

Later that evening at the Board meeting, the Board of Directors presented an appreciation plaque and certificates to the members of the Lions Club for their contributions. Those members honored were Phil Coughlin, Bob Hurst (Club President), Joanna Spiller and LaRue McNamara.

On February 2, William and Doris Thomas say they were surprised to see a small fox on their rear deck, about 6 ft. outside their kitchen sliding glass door. It looked up at them before returning to its nap. They called animal control, who tried to capture it to take it to a refuge area nearby, but it ran away as soon as the sliding glass door opened. William says, "We have seen many other wild animals before, but never a fox this close and for nearly an hour before it left."

On February 5 the POA announced that, due to unforeseen permitting delays, the Main Gate renovation start date has been postponed by one to two weeks.

Weather statistics for the week of February 3 to February 9, provided by Pat Elliano from his weather station in Canyon Lake, showed high temperature for the week was 83 degrees and low temperature was 34 degrees. Lake level was 1381.71'.

On February 6, Cub Scout Pack 346 headed to the BLM trails behind the Canyon Lake fire station for a day of hiking, enjoying nature and cleaning up the shoreline of the North Ski Area.

The 9ers Golf Club announced it raised $208 for its scholarship fund by selling 50/50 tickets at its popular annual Valentine Tournament.

Nathaniel Dodson, a Canyon Lake senior and point guard for the Sunbelt League Champion Elsinore High Basketball team, was high scorer in the final nail-biter against 100-year rival Perris High School on February 10. The Tigers beat the Panthers 69-67 in overtime.

On February 13, legendary country music artist Hal Ketchum played to a sold-out audience in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge.

At the Tennis Club's Valentine's Tournament members celebrated Charlie Jenkins 80th birthday with a special cake and display of some of Charlie's awards over the years.

Canyon Lake resident Makinsy Gryzik, a senior at Temescal Canyon High School, was recognized as one of several Students of the Month in February.

Katlyn Edwards was named Youth of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce. The award recognizes a Canyon Lake student who has exhibited academic excellence while being involved in the community and participating in school activities.

The first social tournament for Canyon Lake pickleball players was held on February 18. Team winners were Gary Sell, Inga Loy, John DeYoung and Chuck Newsom.

On February 19 the POA's inaugural “State of the Association” event was held at the Lodge. The Board of Directors and General Manager addressed 2015 achievements and project plans for 2016.

The Canyon Lake Little League and Canyon Lake Girls Softball Opening Day Ceremony was held at Gault Field on February 27.

March

United Parcel Service (UPS) driver David Grant of Canyon Lake was inducted into UPS’s prestigious Circle of Honor for achieving 25 years of accident-free driving.

On March 19, 13-year-old Chris Schmittel sustained serious injuries in a motocross accident at the Los Angeles County Raceway in Palmdale. Chris was on the track practicing for a race when the accident occurred. He shattered the top part of his femur that connects to his hip, and had to have reconstructive surgery.

The Canyon Lake Fitness and Triathlon Club hosted the 5th annual Tour de Canyon Lake bike ride on March 20. The full tour is about 15 miles around the community and takes about an hour to complete. Proceeds from the event went to Animal Friends of the Valleys.

On March 26, the Jr. Women's Club hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt and Carnival at Holiday Harbor, with the Men's Golf Club providing colorful golf ball "eggs."

The Canyon Lake Bible Club held its community-wide Easter Sunrise Service at Indian Beach on March 27.

Lt. Earl Quinata informed the Public Safety Committee that the Canyon Lake Police Department handled 363 calls during the month of March. The report stated there were 13 Part 1 crimes.

April

Country music singer Collin Raye played to a full house in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge on April 2. Over 300 concert goers attended the sold-out show.

On April 2, Canyon Lake Art Association members Marilyn Latimer, Rhonda Strickland and Barbara Perryman exhibited artwork in the fashion and art show charity event at the LFW Foundation’s Women’s Expo and Fashion Show at the Outlets at Lake Elsinore.

Victor Silver celebrated his 90th birthday with a tandem skydive on April 2. He says he'll celebrate his 100th birthday the same way.

Also on April 2, the Family Matters Club sponsored its annual Beach and Park Cleanup Day. Volunteers spent an hour picking up trash at Holiday Harbor, Indian Beach, Sierra Park, Sunset Beach and the East Port Park and boat launch area.

On April 10, Fat & Happy Pub & Grub in the Towne Center was the victim of a break-in.

During the April 17 ShowCal Skiers practice at the Jump Lagoon, CalebSmeraldi donned a suit and tie and showed up on the dock with a sparkling pink invitation asking Donica Loney to prom. She said yes.

A car crash on the I-15 in Corona on April 22, claimed the lives of a mother and son from Canyon Lake. Ashley, who had just celebrated her 27th birthday, was a passenger in the car, along with her 6-year-old son Christopher and 9-year-old daughter Abigail. Abigail survived with minor injuries.

Canyon Lake Junior golfer Norman Xiong was one of 54 participants to compete in the 2016 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, South Carolina, from April 21 to 23. Norman has been recognized as one o the premier junior players in the world.

The team of Kurt Beardsley and Steve Baker came out on top at the Bassmasters April Tournament. Their fish weighed a total of 19.88 pounds.