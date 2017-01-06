Canyon Lake Little League (CLLL) is taking on-line registration for the spring 2017 season. Registration ends Tuesday, January 10. All Canyon Lake and Canyon Hills residents and students ages four to 16 are eligible. All registrants must provide birth certificate, proof of residency and/or school enrollment form.

The season runs from February 11 through May 20. All home games will be played at Gault Field. New this year are the Challenger Division for children with special needs and the 50/70 division for ages 11 to 13.

Registration fees for T-Ball and A are $120; AA $130, AAA $140. Registration fees are $160 for Marjors and 50/70 Juniors-Seniors. Fees include: season play with instruction, uniform, trophies and pictures.

Scholarships are available for those who qualify and provide documentation supporting the request. The scholarship program was established to assist families of baseball with financial hardships. For players who meet the eligibility requirements, league fees for the season will be paid fully or partially by Canyon Lake Leagues.

Scholarship application information is kept confidential and only reviewed by the Executive Board members and snack bar organizer/manager.

The league is seeking team and field sponsorships. The money raised through sponsorships helps the organization provide scholarships for children who cannot afford to play otherwise, field and facility improvements and maintenance, league seasonal costs and field and team equipment.

In the past, funds raised through scholarships have provided shade areas for bleachers, new scoreboard, host division tournaments, provide scholarships and improve the snack bar facility.

For registration and sponsorship information, visit www.clllca.com or call 951-314-4182.