Don Duncan passed away on Thursday, December 15, at the age of 82. Don first started coming to Canyon Lake in the early 70s where he spent the weekends boating and camping at Happy Camp with his family. Don and his wife Barb enjoyed their time in Canyon Lake so much that they chose it as their retirement destination. They left their home in Glendale, California 21 years ago and established themselves within the Canyon Lake community.

Don became a member of the Canyon Lake Golf Club,Travel Club and Yacht Club. He held a position on the Canyon Lake Appeals Committee and also ran the Adult Traffic School for residents of Canyon Lake. Don enjoyed all of the amenities that the lake has to offer. He wholeheartedly looked forward to participating in fun activities such as the Golf Cart Parade and Boat Parade. Don loved all of the friends that he and Barb made over the years, especially his poker buddies.

Don’s passion was education. He worked for the Glendale Unified School District for 41 years in the capacity of a district office administrator, principal, teacher and coach. Once retired from Glendale Unified School District, Don began his 9 years at Chapman University as an advisor to students seeking their Masters Administrative credential. But, maybe what was one of his greatest joys in the past few years was being a volunteer for the Menifee School District’s Reading Program. Don loved helping the primary grade students learn to read.

Don will live on in the hearts of many, especially his family. Don is survived by his wife of 60 years; children Kevin (Julie Anne), Kelly Batten (Greg), Kim Barckley (Randy); grandchildren Joe Don (Anna), Jake and Benjamin Duncan; Nicole and Nathan Batten; Brandy, Bryeann, Baylee and Ryleigh Barckley; and great grandchild Penny Lane Duncan.