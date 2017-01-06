Mayor Pro Tem Vicki Warren and her husband Bryan celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal in front of the Christmas tree at the Veterans Memorial Park in the Towne Center on the evening of Friday, December 30.

The location seems fitting since Vicki is the chair of the Veterans Day Committee and was instrumental in having the City's Tree-Lighting at this location last year.

The couple was surrounded by a few close friends and family members as the exchanged their vows. The Warren's close friend Perry Beggs officiated the ceremony.

Vicki says, "I am so very lucky. I live in this amazing place, married to a wonderful man who is my best friend. We could not have celebrated this moment better than right here, in the heart of Canyon Lake, surrounded by loving friends and family."