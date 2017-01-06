This section contains information on local activities and items of interest to Canyon Lake residents. Information should be submitted to news@goldingpublications.com no later than 3 p.m. Monday.

Casino Pauma Trip

On January 26, the Canyon Lake Lioness has a bus trip planned to Casino Pauma as a fundraiser for the Lioness District. The donation is $20. Each senior (55 years and older) will receive a $10 credit upon arrival at the casino. A $5 credit will be given to all others. The bus will leave the Lake Elsinore Walmart parking lot at 9 a.m. and leave Pauma for the return trip at approximately 3 p.m.

All Canyon Lake residents and their friends are welcome to attend. For more information or to make reservations, all Joanna Spiller at 951-244-1553. Checks should be made payable to Lioness District 4-L5. Those who have a Casino Pauma card should have the number available when making reservations.

Senior Center Pot-lucks

Seniors are invited to enjoy a monthly pot-lucks at the Senior Center. The “Pot-luck Plus LCR” will be on Tuesday, January 10 at 5 p.m. The “Pot-luck and Music” will be held on Sunday, January 29, at 5 p.m. Members are asked to bring a dish of their choice to share.

Lioness Bingo

The Lioness Club hosts Bingo every first and third Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Senior Center. Everyone over the age of 18 is welcome to play. Games are $20 for a 12-sheet set and $10 for a six-sheet set. Funds raised by Bingo are contributed to Lions' projects for the sight-impaired and the needy of the area.

MOPS

Mother of Preschoolers (MOPS) meet on the first and third Tuesdays at 9 a.m. at Canyon Lake Community Church. MOPS seeks to support mothers during the early years of their Children's lives. By connecting with other moms and mentor moms, craft projects and guest speakers, women are encouraged in their physical, emotional and spiritual journeys. Childcare is provided.

The moms fellowship over hot coffee and warm breakfast, then enjoy a speaker or craft. Those desiring “coffee talk” are invited to contact Melissa Roberts at 951-757-6010.

Farmers Market

The Farmers Market operates every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the upper section of the Towne Center parking lot. It features fresh produce, handcrafted items, vendor merchandise and freshly prepared food.

Caregivers Connection

Caregivers Connection offers an opportunity for caregivers to share common problems, needs and experiences. Anyone caring for a loved one for illnesses such as dementia, Alzheimer's, stroke, heart issues or Parkinson's is welcome to attend.

The group meets in room 6 at Canyon Lake Community Church on the second and fourth Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information about this support group, contact facilitator Jo Ann Wickerath at 951-679-7736 or assistant facilitator Bev Haney at 951-244-8711.

Coffee with Nancy

Residents are invited to meet with Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District Division 1 Director Nancy Horton, a Canyon Lake resident, the last Tuesday of every month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sports Stop. She is available to talk about changing guidelines for water conservation, questions about the district’s conservation rebates, etc. Nancy also invites residents to bring their water bill for clarification of costs. The coffee is complimentary.

MOMS Next

MOMS Next is an open group, accepting place for all mothers of school age kids to come, just as they are, to experience authentic community, personal, growth, practical help and spiritual hope. Moms Next meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at Canyon Lake Community Church.

Breast Cancer Resources

Bosom Buddies is a breast cancer support group in Canyon Lake led by Janelle Basham and Kimberly Slingerland. The pair mentor, educate and support newly diagnosed breast cancer patients during their breast cancer journey. For more information, visit www.CLBosomBuddies.com and Canyon Lake Bosom Buddies Facebook page.

Michelle's Place is a breast cancer resource center serving this area, located at 27645 Jefferson Ave., Ste. 117, in Temecula. The center's mission is to provide emotional and educational support to those touched with breast cancer and facilitate breast health care services. Regular hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Learn about available services and resources at michellesplace.org or 951-699-5455.

P.E.O. Scholarships

P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization devoted to the educational advancement of women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans. P.E.O. scholarship opportunities are now available for undergraduate and graduate California women studying in a variety of fields limited to health care, education, music, fine arts and the legal profession. These scholarships will be awarded for the fall 2017 school year. Scholarship grants are based upon scholastic ability, integrity of character, school/community activities and financial need.

Guidelines and applications are available online through January 10, 2017. Completed application packets are due no later than February 1, 2017. Visit the P.E.O. California website “Scholarship Opportunities” for the guidelines and application form. For more information, call Dee Zasio at 951-244-0123.

Steering Wheel Covers

The Lioness are offering custom-made steering wheel covers made of many different materials and patterns, which keep steering wheels from becoming too hot to handle. They also work well during cold weather. The price is $8 for one $15 for two. To purchase, call Laverne Cann at 951-244-5715. The profits from this project go to one of the Lioness Club’s ongoing philanthropic projects.

Menifee Valley Historical Museum

The Menifee Valley Historical Museum contains displays about Canyon Lake history, provided by Canyon Lake pioneers Don and Elinor Martin. The museum is open Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m. Don and Elinor sometimes serve as docents. It's located in the old Menifee Elementary School on Garbani Rd. in Menifee.

Genealogy Research

The Lake Elsinore Genealogical Society (LEGS) meets the second Thursday of each month, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Mission Trail Community Library, 34303 Mission Trail in Wildomar. For more information, contact Yoly Jimenez at 951-764-1932 or yolyatlegs@gmail.com.

Sewing, Quilting Group

Canyon Lakers are invited to the Senior Center for sewing and quilting every Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring a project and sewing machine or just come visit and check it out. For more information, call Terri Ireland at 951-246-2571.

Host Families Sought

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, in cooperation with area high schools, is looking for local families to host boys and girls between the ages of 15 to 18 from a variety of countries: Norway, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Japan, to name a few.

ASSE students are enthusiastic and excited to experience American culture while they practice their English. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families.

The exchange students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. ASSE students are selected based on academics and personality, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.

To become an ASSE host family or to learn more, contact 1-800-733-2773 or visit www.host.asse.com to begin a host family application.

Clothing Wanted

A couple in Canyon Lake regularly makes deliveries of food and clothing to the Riverside City Mission where the needs of the hungry and homeless are continuous. Donations can be dropped off at the Coldwell Banker office in the Towne Center at 31620 Railroad Canyon Rd.

Lock Vehicles

Canyon Lake Community Patrol reminds residents to double-check the doors and windows in their vehicles each evening and be sure alarm systems are activated. Records show most thefts from vehicles in Canyon Lake occur because doors were left unlocked or windows left open. They also say residents shouldn't leave items of value in front yards or driveways.

Open cars and valuables left outside can lead to “crimes of opportunity” that can be easily prevented. If a crime is in progress, call 9-1-1 immediately. Then call Community Patrol at 951-244-6841, ext. 410.