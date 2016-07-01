Weather statistics are provided by Pat Elliano from his weather station in Canyon Lake. Data is from December 28 to January 3.
High temperature this week: 62
High temperature last week: 73
High temperature this time last year: 64
Low temperature this week: 31
Low temperature last week: 33
Low temperature this time last year: 28
Rain this week: “2.26”
Rain last week: 0.71"
Rain this week last year: 0.11"
Rainfall since July 1, 2016: 4.03"
Rainfall last week: 1.77"
Rainfall by this time last year: 2.82"
Peak wind speed this week: 17 NE
Peak wind speed last week: 21 ENE
Peak wind speed at this time last year: 42 NNW
Lake level this week: 1381.61'
Lake level last week: 1377.50'
Lake level this time last year: 1377.25'
Dam spillway level: 1381.76'
Dam spillway level last week: 1381.76'
Dam spillway level this week: 1381.76'
Lake temperature this week: 54
Lake temperature last week: 57
Lake temperature this time last year: 52