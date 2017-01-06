This section provides information submitted by Canyon Lake clubs regarding activities and upcoming events. Information should be submitted to news@goldingpublications no later than 3 p.m. Monday. Due to space limitations, not all Club News appears here. To see the complete listing, visit www.fridayflyer.com.

Tennis Club

The Tennis Club is hosting its “New Year/New Member Tournament” on Saturday, January 14, at 9 a.m. There is a free clinic with Tennis Pro Baba Soysa before the tournament at 8 a.m. To reserve a spot, contact Kathy Valdez by text at 760-413-7817 or by email at katrey80@yahoo.com. The Tennis Club is open to all residents.

The Tennis Club invites residents to come out for Social Play on Mondays and Fridays at 9 a.m. The club is open to all levels of players and is a way to meet other players without committing to a schedule. For more information, contact Sue Muscarella at 909-241-3001 or suemuscar@yahoo.com.

Pickleball Club

The Pickleball Club's general meeting will be held on January 19 at 1 p.m. on court 3. Social mixer games and pot-luck will follow meeting.

The club's social play days are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Open play is Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m with one court being reserved for beginners and clinics. Social Mixers are held monthly on the third Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, call Terry Loy at 951-244-6864 or Sandy Kan at 951-244-4259.

Family Matters Club

The Family Matters Club new 2017 Board members are: President Wendy Duran, Vice President Tracy Casey, PR Director Adena Evans, Concessions Director Chuck Casey and Treasurer Larry Mar. The next club event is “Skate Night” at Epic Rollertainment in Murrieta on Saturday, January 21, at 6 p.m.

The Family Matters Club is open to all residents, young and old, kids or no kids. Monthly meetings are held the first day of the month. The club puts on several events throughout the year to benefit the community and to raise funds for future events and provide philanthropic donations. For more information, call 714-394-4885.

Chair Volleyball

The Chair Volleyball Club is for seniors 50 years of age and older. The club promotes fitness fun and the spirit of competition through organized playing of Chair Volleyball. The game is played using a beach ball and a 5 ft. net while players are seated. The club participates in the Senior Olympics. Members meet weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. For more information, call Bert Barbay at 951-244-2378.

Tuesday Work Group

The Tuesday Work Group consists of more than 60 volunteers dedicated to improving the Canyon Lake Golf Course. The meets on monthly on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. in the Magnolia Room at the County Club and performs work weekly on Tuesdays at 7 a.m. during the months of October through June. For more information, call 951-244-3425.

Bassmasters Club

The Bassmasters Club meets on the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club. Residents who like to fish and want to improve their skills in a low stress, friendly competitive environment are welcome to join. For more information, call Bassmasters Club President at 951-536-9341.

Bible Club

The Bible Club meets monthly on the first Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Pool View Room at the Lodge. The group is led by Pastor Thor Ramsey of Center Church (www.centerchurch.life). Meetings are open to the community. For more information, call Steve Martin at 951-757-6146.

Woman's Club

The next meeting is Wednesday, January 19. The guest speaker will be Tim LaBlanc, founder and director of the Paws for Patriots local branch. Attendees are asked to wear patriotic colors in support of veterans. Vendor hour is from 9 to 10 a.m.; meeting is at 10 a.m. Lunch is $14. Reservations can be made at www.canyonlakewomansclub.com. For membership information, contact Sue Collins at suecollinsrealtor@gmail.com.

Choraleers

The Choraleers is a vocal group of men and women who enjoy singing. There are over 40 members as well as a director and pianist. Membership is open to residents and those in nearby communities. For more information, contact Larry Garland at 508-498-6210.

Home Owners Club

Organized in 1972, the club promotes and protects the best interest of Canyon Lake home and property owners. The group sponsors community events, including the Home Decorating Contest and Meet the Candidates Night. For more information, call Home Owners Club President LaRue McNamara at 951-244-6470.

Little League

The Canyon Lake Little League is for boys and girls ages five through 16. For more information, visit www.clllca.com.

Car Club

The Car Club holds monthly meetings on the first Thursday in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. Anyone owning a pre-1973 vehicle is welcomed. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the general meeting at 6:30 p.m. At the meeting members learn about upcoming events, listen to guest speakers and share automotive experiences. Finger foods are served and a 50/50 drawing rounds out the evening. For more information, visit www.canyonlakecarclub.com or email clcarclub@gmail.com.

JWC

The Jr. Women's Club (JWC) is a non-profit philanthropic club that holds fundraising events throughout the year to help fund scholarships, help local families in need, donate to park improvements in Canyon Lake and more. The club holds monthly meetings. For more information, contact Heather Rose at 951-591-8168 or heatherrosett@yahoo.com.

CLAA

The Canyon Lake Art Association (CLAA) provides many opportunities for community members to participate and support the arts. CLAA invites residents to network, make and share artwork and attend monthly meetings and other yearly events. Membership is open to individuals 18 years of age and older, but all are welcome to attend and bring their art to share.

Meetings are held monthly on the fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Senior Center. For more information, visit www.CanyonLakeArtAssociation.com or www.Facebook.com/CanyonLakeArtAssociation

Yacht Club

Yacht Club meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of the month in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge; cocktail hour is 5 p.m., dinner is 6 p.m., meeting begins at 7 p.m. Dinner is $15. Boat ownership is not a criterion for membership. Annual membership is $15. Members enjoy fun events throughout the year, including the Moonlight Cruise, Progressive Dinner, Lake Clean-Up and more. For more information, call Mary Jane Kelly at 951-244-1768.

CLAMS

A spokesperson for CLAMS says there are currently 104 members. In addition to monthly get-togethers, the group does philanthropic work in Canyon Lake and provides scholarships to Canyon Lake high school students. The organization has been in existence for 43 years. For more information, call Bud Hanner at 951-244-6315.

Kids Club

The Kids Club meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., in the Sunset Beach Room at the Lodge. Kids Club is a program in which young children and their parents or grandparents enjoy a morning of crafts, music, exercise, games, sports and a snack for just $2 per session. Buy a 10-class punch card and get two classes free. For more details, visit the club's Facebook page.

Travel Club

Travel Club functions are open to Canyon Lakers who would like to attend even though they aren't a member of the club. They are invited to call the person in charge of the event; arrangements can be made to attend and get acquainted with the club.

The trip to the Parade of Roses in Pasadena on January 2, 2017 is now “wait list only”. If you wish to be on the wait list, contact Nyla Finch at 951-757-6760.

The multi-day trip this spring will be with Collette Tours called Southern Charm and is set for April 9-15. After arriving by plane and exploring Charleston, South Carolina, the group will travel on to Savannah, Georgia, Jekyll Island, St. Simons Island, Jacksonville and St Augustine, Florida. The cost of $2799.00 (dbl) is a time-sensitive price and includes air and some meals. Call Lou DeYoung at 915-244-7100 for more or visit the club's website at www.canyonlaketravelclub.org

CLAWS

All Canyon Lake women are invited to attend the Canyon Lake Association of Women (CLAWS) group bunco on the second Wednesday of the month in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club. The cost is $10 per player. Participants are asked to bring canned and packaged food for the community cupboard. Game begins at 3 p.m. For more information, call Rose Hanover at 951-244-6109.

Pinochle Club

The Pinochle Club meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Senior Center. There are munchies between games. New players as well as old-timers are welcomed to play and win prizes. For more information, call Marlys Shilling at 951-244-4241.

Mommy n Me

Mommy n Me is for toddlers and pre-school aged children and their moms. Monthly meetings are on the first and third Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. The club meets at different places locally for organized play dates. Spokesperson Leslie Ann Geer says, "It's a safe and fun environment for children and their mommies to make lasting friendships while enjoying organized play dates." The club is no longer accepting registrations for this semester, but will start up a new semester on January 20, 2017. For more information and weekly updates, visit the club's Facebook page at Canyon Lake Mommy n Me 2016/2017.

Bosom Buddies

The Bosom Buddies mission is to educate, inspire and support newly diagnosed breast cancer patients during their breast cancer journey. For more information, call Janelle Basham at 951-515-0500 or Kimbo Slingerland at 951-609-4044, or visit clbosombuddies.com.

Roadrunners

Any resident who owns an RV is welcome to join the Roadrunners RV Club. The club holds monthly dinner meetings on the second Tuesday. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. In addition to the dinner meetings, the group takes between six and eight trips per year. For more information, contact Robb Smith at 951-244-3168 or RobbS44090@aol.com. The clubs website is www.clroadrunners.com.

Twirlers Square Dance Club

The Twirlers Square Dance Club meets Wednesdays at the Lodge at 6:15 p.m. Experienced dancers are encouraged to come to the plus level workshop from 6:15 to 7 p.m., then stay to help the new class members learn to square dance. The club holds regular monthly square dance on the Sunday, with advanced round dancing starting at 1:30 p.m., regular round dancing at 2 p.m. and squares at 2:30 p.m. For more information, call Bill or Jackie Brown at 951-694-3650 or Rosalie Nusser at 951-244-0672.

Mexican Train Players

The Mexican Train Players Club meets every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the Senior Center. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call Marlys Shilling at 951-244-4241.

Water Ski Club

The Ski Club is comprised of water skiers of all ages and levels, from beginners to advanced. The club hosts several ski competitions and community events, including Breakfast with Santa, Polar Bear Day, Learn to Ski Day and the Fiesta Day Ski Show.

The club began in 1970 and is the largest 3-event USA Water Ski sanctioned club in the United States. For membership and general information, visit www.canyonlakeskiclub.com.

Fitness and Triathlon Club

For information on the club and its activities, visit www.canyonlaketriathlonclub.com.

Torah Club

The Torah Club promotes the principles of Torah in a non-denominational way and applies the principles of Torah to performing good deeds and charitable acts for the community at large. All ages are welcome. For more information, contact Torah Club President Sherry Beth Reiter at cokette@verizon.net.

ShowCal Skiers

ShowCal Skier is a sanctioned club and California’s first and only water-ski show team. Skills training is taught for all aspects of the ski show, including audio/visual, announcing/hosting, drivers/power team, safety coordinators and equipment.

Ski disciplines include two skis, slalom, barefoot, trick, shoe ski, swivel, ballet, jump, doubles, trios, adagio, human pyramids, ATB, knee board, disc, wake board, wake skate, foil, free-style and hot dogging. Members incorporate all types of performance artistry in their water-ski shows.For more information, call Membership Director Mary Tortomasi at 951-722-2010 or visit www.showcalskiers.org.

Wakeboard Club

The Canyon Lake Wakeboard club caters to everyone from beginner to the most advanced rider. The club promotes the sport by sponsoring “Learn to Wakeboard Day” events. For more information, visit the club's website at canyonlakewakeboardclub.com.