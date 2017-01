Free sandbags are available for residents who need them. Sand, sandbags and a shovel are located behind the fire station on Vacation Dr. The gate is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If sandbags are needed when the gate is locked, contact Community Patrol at 951-244-6841, ext. 410, and an officer will arrive to unlock the gate. If there are no more sandbags left, check at Blue Bird Hall.