The 2017 “Concerts at the Lodge” lineup is an eclectic blend of country, pop, and rock and blues with some big names in the industry performing in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. "These are real artists we have been hearing on the radio for years with hit after hit," says the concert promoter.

The first artist to perform in the concert lineup is John Anderson. John is a country music legend with 40 hit songs and a successful career that has lasted more than 30 years. John's five Number Ones on the Billboard country music charts include "Wild and Blue," "Swingin," "Black Sheep," “Straight Tequila Night” and "Money in the Bank."

Tickets are on sale now for the Saturday, February 11, concert. VIP seating tickets are $65; General Admission seating tickets are $40.

The second concert in the lineup is the April 22 Classic Rock All Stars concert featuring Goldy McJohn of Steppenwolf, Albert Bouchard of Blue Oyster Cult and Mike Pinera of Blues Image, Iron Butterfly and Alice Cooper. Together they will perform the smash hit songs from each of their bands. "Ride Captain Ride," "Magic Carpet Ride," "Don't Fear the Reaper," “Godzilla” and “In a Gada Da Vida” are some of the songs these artist will be performing.

Berlin, featuring Terri Nunn, will perform at the summer concert at the Lodge on Saturday, June 24. Berlin's theme song “Take My Breath Away” from the movie Top Gun won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.

Contemporary country music artist Ty Herndon will perform at the Lodge on September 9. Ty has charted a total of 17 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. His string of hits include "What Mattered Most," “Living in the Moment” and "It Must Be Love."

Leon Russell was scheduled appear at the Lodge on November 4, 2017. Unfortunately, Leon passed away on November 13, 2016. His replacement is rock and blues legend and Grammy Award winner Rick Derringer. Rick has played with John and Edgar Winter, Steely Dan and The McCoys. "Rock & Roll Hoochie Koo," “Hang on Sloopy” and “Rikki Don't Lose that Number” are some of the mega hits Rick produced.

The “Concerts at the Lodge” concerts are sponsored by the CLPOA and produced by Doug Schultz. Doug, concert manager for the Entercom San Diego radio stations, is a project manager, talent buyer and contract negotiator of over 2,000 concerts and special events. He has over 30 years experience in the concert business and has worked with over 5,000 national acts.

All tickets for “Concerts at the Lodge” concerts can be purchased online at www.canyonlakepoa.com or in person at Member Services at the POA office.