The beginning of the year is not only a time to look to the future but it's an apt time to reflect on the changes and revisit some of the things that happened in the community over the past 12 months.

Last week, The Friday Flyer featured part two of Year in Review with a look back at some of the things that happened in the community from May through August 2016. This week, The Friday Flyer features the third and final Year In Review with a review of the things that happened in the community from September through December 2016.

September

In September 2016, Canyon Laker Norman Xiong was a member of the United States team that won its fifth straight Junior Ryder Cup with a 15 1/2 to 8 1/2 victory over Europe at Interlachen Country Club in Edina, Minnesota. Norman finished the tournament 1 up.

At the September 6 regular session Board meeting, the Board announced their decision to abandon the location previously approved for the new dog park and, instead, designated a new location on the upper lawn area at East Port Park.

Resident “Chef Anton” Riniti appeared on the Penn & Teller Fool Us television show on September 7. A small handful of the world's best magicians were invited to be on the show to perform a five-minute act for the famous magicians. He didn't “fool” Penn & Teller but he had a good time trying.

POA General Manager, Christopher Mitchell, CPA, CCAM, resigned and left his position on September 8 to purse a new career opportunity. Chris worked for the Association since 2011 and served as GM for more than three years.

Canyon Lake water skiers Carol Brooks and Diana Parker competed in the 2016 World Over 35 Waterski Championship, held in Toledo, Spain from September 14 to 18. Both women earned medals in the over 55 division. Carol qualified to ski in Slalom, Trick and Jump and earned a silver in Slalom. Diana qualified to ski in Jump and Trick and earned a bronze in Jump. The U.S. team alone had 63 contenders and, as a team, won the gold medal. The U.S. athletes combined earned 40 individual medals, including 14 gold medals.

The Canyon Lake Lions Club held its annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, September 18, at Holiday Harbor. The event helped to raise funds for the club's philanthropic projects.

On September 19, 23 RVs from the Canyon Lake Roadrunner RV group spent five days and four nights in San Diego at the Chula Vista RV Resort. The group enjoyed activities including a Vietnam-war era Swift Boat ride.

Four golf carts were reported stolen from September 11 to September 21.

The Family Matters Club hosted a Police Meet-and-Greet for kids at Sierra Park on September 21.

ShowCal Skiers held a free ski show at the North Ski Area on September 24.

Paddlers and peddlers gathered at Indian Beach for the 5th annual Paddle & Pedal Regatta on September 25.

The Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce hosted a “Meet the Candidates” forum on Tuesday, September 27, for candidates running for City Council. The five candidates were Jordan Ehrenkranz, Larry Greene, Randy Bonner, George Middle and David Eilers.

October

The new East Port Dog Park construction was under way in October 2016. Fencing was in place and there were plans to install seating and fountains in the weeks that followed.

Also in October, The City of Canyon Lake launched its new user-friendly website. The City's goal was to create a website that was fast and easy for users to navigate. The new website can be viewed at www.cityofcanyonlake.org.

The Webelos and Arrow of Light Scouts of Canyon Lake's Cub Scout Pack 346 attended a Star Wars-themed campout at Webelos Woods at Mataguay Scout Ranch from September 30 through October 2. The weekend of games, hikes and activities is designed to assist Cub Scouts as they begin their transition into Boy Scouts.

Country music artist Darryl Worley performed at the Lodge on Saturday, October 1.

Residents Inga Loy, Bruce Yarbrough and Terry Loy came home with medals following the 32nd annual OLDlympic Games. After 18 days of competition in 20 different events, the OLDlympic games came to a close on October 4 with an awards banquet. Inga Loy was awarded the gold medal in the Women’s Doubles Outdoor Pickleball competition. Terry Loy won a silver medal and Bruce Yarbrough won a bronze medal in the Men's Doubles.

As guests of El Monte Councilman Jerry Velasco, Canyon Lake residents Louis and Maria Hernandez attended the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation's 49th annual Aztec Awards Gala at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles on October 7.

More than 250 pre-1973 classic and custom cars and trucks rolled into the Lodge on Saturday, October 8, for the Car Club's 11th annual Car Show. An estimated 2,500 people were in attendance.

The Canyon Lake Farmers Market hosted its annual Pet Parade in the Towne Center on October 9. Prizes were awarded in various categories.

The Canyon Lake Bassmasters held their October tournament on October 9. The team of Nolan Cromwell and Danny Batinich came out on top with a total of five bass weighing 19.54 pounds.

A Ford Ranger struck a parked RV and overturned on Big Range Rd. in the late afternoon of October 10. The accident was one of two major accidents in Canyon Lake that day.

Eight former Canyon Lake Mayors were among those at the October 12 City Council meeting to recognize Nancy Carroll for her 27 years of service on the Canyon Lake Emergency Preparedness Committee (CLEPC). Nancy served 25 years as the committee's president.

Also on October 12 at the City Council meeting, the Canyon Lake Men's Golf Club presented a $1,000 check to the City. The donation went to the Veterans Day Committee to help offset the cost of the annual Veterans Day Celebration.

The Canyon Lake Junior Women's Club (JWC held its annual Rocktoberfest at on October 15 at Holiday Harbor. The event featured tasting booths, live music, vendors and raffles. Later that evening, the Chamber hosted the 6th annual Oktoberfest in the Towne Center. The event featured traditional food, beer and wine, American Brass Band, kids zone, contests and vendors.

The POA hosted a Resident Appreciation Golf Day at the Country Club and Golf Course on October 22. Attendees were treated to a complimentary barbecue and had the opportunity to tour the Golf Course and win a free lesson with the Golf Pro.

On Saturday, October 22, 30 women prepared meals in the Canyon Lake Community Church gymnasium for 100 women who are mostly seniors and living alone. The event is held at the church three times a year.

For a second year in a row, Wayne Quintos, Canyon Lake resident and head chef at the Sports Stop, won 2nd place in the People's Choice category at the annual So-Cal Chef Open. Wayne competed along with 14 other chefs from some of the top restaurants in Southern California. The event is to help raise money for the athletic programs at the Oak Grove Center in Murrieta, a non-profit public school and treatment facility for at-risk and special needs youth.

Kids of all ages are dressed up for 20th annual Parade of Frights on Saturday, October 29. The event, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, featured trick-or-treating throughout the Towne Center, contests, kids zone and DJ.

“Monster Mash” was the theme of a family Halloween extravaganza on Saturday, October 29 in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. The event, hosted by Canyon Lake Community Theatre, feature an Italian dinner buffet and a “wildly entertaining” variety show with singing and dancing, costume contest and a DJ for dancing.

November

During the month of November the elementary students at Santa Rosa Academy participated in a collection drive to benefit the Path of Life Family Shelter and the Valley Restart Shelter. The students and their families donated a large number of items in an overwhelming display of compassion. A total of 1,286 items were collected for the two shelters.

The Canyon Lake co-ed softball team “Rehab” won the winter championship for the second season in a row, which has never been done before. Team “Rehab” has won the coveted belt five times since joining the club 10 years ago.

On November 4, the Temescal Canyon High School Titans beat the Lake Elsinore High School Tigers 45-28, earning the team the Mayor's Trophy and a spot in the CIF-SS Division 8 playoffs. On November 8, the Titans advanced to the second round of the playoffs when they beat Saddleback Valley Christian Warriors 42-31 at Laguna Hills High.

The Tennis Club collected clothing for veterans during two monthly tennis tournaments and then delivered them to the U.S. Vets Housing and Employment Site in Moreno Valley on November 7.

In support of childhood cancer awareness, the City Council approved Resolution No. 2016-32, declaring November 8 as the official Canyon Lake PJammin Day. Residents are encouraged to wear pajamas on this day.

On November 8, voters elected Larry Greene, Randy Bonner and Jordan Ehrenkranz to serve on the Canyon Lake City Council.

The weather statistics data, provided by Pat Elliano from his weather station in Canyon Lake, showed the high temperature was 88 and the low temperature was 45 the week of November 9 to November 15.

The 8th annual Veterans Day Celebration was held in the Towne Center on November 11. The ceremony began with Warbirds West plans flying over the Towne Center.

Sixty golfers participated in the Women’s Golf Club “Turkeys on the Loose” Jack & Jill Tournament on November 12.

The 16th annual Holiday Boutique, hosted by the Senior Work Group, was held November 12 and 13 at the Senior Center. This popular annual event featured an assortment of handmade and homemade items by 50 vendors.

On November 17, the City of Canyon Lake hosted its 6th annual Frozen Turkey and Food Drive at City Hall for Helping Our People in Elsinore (HOPE). Residents generously donated 97 frozen turkeys and several dozen bags of fixings during the two hour food drive.

The Lodge turned into a temporary shopping mall when the Jr. Women's Club hosted its annual Holiday Boutique on November 19. The event featured 40-50 vendors who filled up the Holiday Bay Room and areas inside and outside of the Lodge, providing a festive shopping experience for Canyon Lakers and their guests.

On November 19th, the Canyon Lake Tennis Club held their Turkey Trot Team Mixer. Team A (Vern Clayton, Lucy Vogliardo Coffield, John Hodge, Loralyn Willis, Marilyn Stovall, Jully Martilla, Melissa Allbright and Tom Bol0 took the win and each member received a turkey.

November 26 was Small Business Saturday. Residents were asked to “shop small” in support of small, local businesses.

December

The Travel Club installed it's new officers at the club's annual Christmas dinner-dance on December 2. In 2017, Marlene Cathro will serve as president, Nyla Finch as 1st vice-president multi day, Kathy Bacon as 2nd vice-president single day, Bob Templeton as treasurer, Mary Clayton as secretary, Jan May as membership chair, Jane Lafferty as reservations, Bonnie Carnagey as social, Alexis Prince as social assistant and Suzi Delia as publicity.

The Tennis Club held their annual Christmas Dinner-Dance Fundraising Party at the Country Club on Saturday, December 3. The club raised $1,100 to go towards school scholarships.

The Family Matters Club hosted its 3rd annual Winter Carnival at Holiday Harbor on Saturday, December 3. The free community-wide event featured “snow” falling, train rides, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday and a free drawing for a chance to win one of six live Christmas trees.

The Canyon Lake Middle School Cheer Competition Team competed at their first Regional competition in Corona at Centennial High School on December 4 where they placed first and also qualified for the USA Jr. Spirit Nationals.

The Woman's Club held its annual Home Tour on December 4. Five residents opened their homes, which were toured by an estimated 400 people.

The annual Tree-Lighting at the Lodge, hosted by the POA and Jr. Women's Club, has been a tradition in Canyon Lake for over 30 years. The 2016 event kicked off at the Lodge on December 4 with the annual lighting of the tree, entertainment, food and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The City of Canyon Lake held its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 8 in the Veterans Memorial Park in the Towne Center.

Seventy four Canyon Lake seniors enjoyed a visit to the Festival of Lights at the Mission Inn in Riverside on December 8.

The Canyon Lake Bassmasters Club held its final tournament of the year on Saturday, December 10. The first place team was Travis Smith and Brian Hohn with a total of 13.70 pounds. Brian also had the big fish of the day at 3.48 pounds.

Over 100 children started their day the merry way with a with a pancake breakfast with Santa on December 10. The event, hosted by the Ski Club, kicked off with Santa arriving by ski boat at the North Ski Pavilion.

On the afternoon of December 10, the Canyon Lake Choraleers were spreading holiday cheer in the Holiday Bay Room with their Christmas Concert, "Holiday Magic."

The annual Parade of Lights Boat Parade, hosted by the Yacht Club, was held on Saturday, December 10. Their were 17 official entries and several more unofficial and last minute entries. Robert Mora and Laime Goney's “Gum Drop Good Gingerbread House” won the Sweepstake award, earning them $125, a plaque and a perpetual trophy on display at the POA office.

The chilly weather didn't stop residents from participating in the Golf Cart Parade and Toy Drive on December 11. Ninety-two golf carts participated, which is nearly double the amount of carts that participated the previous year.

On December 12, Canyon Lake resident Bradley M. Stiefel graduated from Arizona State University (ASU) in Tempe, Arizona, with two degrees. Bradley, a graduate of Temescal Canyon High school, was on the Dean's List each year at ASU and was a member of the Honor Society in chemistry.

Twenty-seven members of the Garden Club gathered for a Christmas brunch and gift exchange at the Country Club on December 12.

The Canyon Lake Car Club celebrated its tenth annual Christmas Dinner at the Lodge on December 15.

The POA partnered with the Rescue Mission for a Donation Drive at the Country Club on December 16. The evening featured a special holiday buffet, live music, and an Ugly Sweater Contest. All donations will go to the Rescue Mission, an organization that provides outreach, shelter, housing and support services to hundreds of families in need throughout Southern California.

The Plaid Tidings Christmas Show, an event brought to the community by the Fine Arts Guild, was held on December 16 in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge.

For the 9th consecutive year, Santa made a stop at the home of Linda and Hans Wegs on on December 17 where he sat perched on top of a “hot rod throne” waving to people passing by and visiting and taking photos with children. Children enjoyed the fake snow and the candy canes handed out by Mrs. Claus.

The annual Menorah Lighting, held December 30, was organized and hosted by the Bock family in conjunction with Jordan Ehrenkranz who lead a discussion about the history of Hanukkah and the importance of it today.

Mayor Pro Tem Vicki Warren and her husband Bryan celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal in front of the Christmas tree at the Veterans Memorial Park in the Towne Center on the evening of Friday, December 30.

On December 31, 63 seniors rang in the New Year with a celebration at the Senior Center. Appetizers started the fun and was followed by dinner, dancing and a New Year's Eve toast.