Editor, The Friday Flyer:

All of us in the beloved community of Canyon Lake have now heard the story about a man shooting his neighbor's dog on Saturday, January 14, around 5 p.m. This is scary. I am the daughter of the man accused. Through this whole thing, has anyone (other than law enforcement) asked if my Dad owns a gun or if the dog was even on his property? The answer to both is no.

The only reason why my Dad is under attack is because months ago he called on a barking complaint. That problem had been solved for a while now. That's it. That's enough to get an angry mob of around 100 people and a KTLA 5 news crew to your house these days.

I've also heard reports saying my Dad has had multiple lawsuits over barking complaints and that is also untrue. In fact, the only other neighbor that he has had a barking dog noise issue with was there on Saturday defending him to the crowd. News channels these days can take a small fragment of your words and edit them to portray you as guilty for ratings. That is the case here. This will all be proven once the investigation is closed, thank God.

The scariest part? There's a person going around shooting dogs in Canyon Lake! I will continue to pray for the poor family that lost their beloved dog, that is not right! I will also keep praying that the horrible person who could do something like this is arrested. God Bless all of you who are standing up for animal rights! It's the right thing to do. From one animal loving family to the next, God Bless!

Stephanie Dean