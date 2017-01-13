Editor, The Friday Flyer:

With the passage of Prop 64 legalizing the recreational use of Marijuana in California, it won't be long until the Canyon Lake City Council will have to consider approving or disapproving an outlet store in the City.

Many communities in Southwest Riverside County are already working on this issue. I have long been opposed to legalizing Marijuana. It is a debilitating weed and often leads to the use of harder drugs, including heroin. Heroin deaths among young people have become epidemic in the U.S. Lured by the prospect of a tax bonanza, the state, cities and counties throughout California will be struggling to enact laws and ordinances to regulate Marijuana products in their jurisdictions.

I would caution Canyon Lake to wait a year or two to see how neighboring communities fare after approving shops and sales. The taxes gained may not be worth the unintended consequences.

Ken Cable