All programs at the Canyon Lake Library are free to the public and do not require library membership.

Beginning Monday, January 23, at 3:30 p.m. the library will provide a new program for middle school age children. Gretchen Blackford invites middle school age children to join her at the Canyon Lake to discuss books of their choice, delve into poetry or literature of their choice, maybe even create something of their own. Gretchen was a middle school English teacher when she retired after teaching for 36 years. Gretchen says, "Retirement isn't all it's cracked up to be. I miss the children."

When asked why the library is starting this new program, Librarian Sanda Brautigam says, "Mrs. Blackford has so many ideas that just sound like fun. It's a plus they are also educational."

At this time the literature program is only referred to as "The Middle Schoolers Program." Gretchen would like the participants to choose a name for the group. The middle schoolers program will meet weekly at the library on Mondays at 3:30 p.m. This is a free program.

Robots will be the subject of Miss Ginny's Preschool Craft and Story Time on Friday, January 27, at 11:30. Miss Ginny's Preschool Craft and Story Time meets every other Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the City Council Chamber at City Hall. This free program for children ages 3 to 5 is designed for pre-school development and includes stories, music, movement and a craft children can make and take home. Materials for crafts are provided.

Toddler Story Time meets at the library every Monday at 11 a.m. in the Kid's Cove at the library. Mrs. Blackford engages the children with stories, songs and other activities appropriate for toddlers age 3 and under. Although babies may not be able to participate in the songs and movement, hearing the stories and songs, experiencing the socialization and generally being engaged to their capabilities has lasting benefits.

The library's Family Movie Program is held at 3:00 p.m. on the last Monday of the month in the City Council Chamber in the City Hall building. The movie and popcorn are courtesy of the Friends of the Canyon Lake Library. Outside non-alcoholic refreshments are welcome. “Up” will be the featured movie shown on Friday, January 30.

Teen activities are on Fridays at 4:30. Teens wishing to assist with the library collection programs and other offerings are welcome to become a member of the Teen Advisory Board. The Board meets monthly on the fourth Friday to offer author suggestions, assist in developing programs and provide other insights to help the library serve teens in the community.

The Perks of Being in a Teen Book Club meets monthly on the second Friday at 4:30 p.m. The club members determine the book for the month then discuss it at the next monthly meeting. The club is open to any teen wishing to participate.

The Roots to Grow tutoring program is in session every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. The program is led by high school honor students who help elementary and middle grade students with math, science, English and history. Students should bring the work they are having problems with to gain help in the area most needed.

The Scholastic Aptitude Test (S.A.T) group meets every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. to discuss information and preparations to excel in the S.A.T.

Free online practice tests for teens and adults needing to pass the DMV driving test are available at the library.

The library offers free books, large print books, free internet access, reading programs, book clubs and more. Membership is required to check out materials and to use many of the internet programs available from home.

The Canyon Lake Library is located inside the City Hall building. It's open Mondays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library is closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. The Canyon Lake Library is a member of the Riverside County Library System (www.rivlib.net) honoring cards and returns from other affiliated libraries. For more information, call 951-244-9181.