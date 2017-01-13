Every year the Chamber begins accepting nominations from residents for Community Awards in December and January. This year's selection committee read through the nominations and contacted the winners this week. They are as follows:

· Jordyn Strange is Youth of the Year. This award recognizes a Canyon Lake student who has exhibited academic excellence while being involved in the community and participating in school activities.

· Donna Ritchie is Citizen of the Year. This award is for an individual who has enhanced the quality of life in Canyon Lake through outstanding community involvement.

· Shawna Bowen is Volunteer of the Year. This award is for an individual who has made a significant difference to the community through volunteerism.

· The Bassmasters Club is Organization of the Year. This award is for a nonprofit organization whose programs have made a positive impact on the community.

· Pepe's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina is the Business of the Year. This award is for a Chamber member that provides exemplary customer service and superior products while supporting the Canyon Lake business community.

These honorees will be honored at the Chamber of Commerce's 21st annual Awards Gala on Saturday, January 28, at 6 p.m. in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. The public is invited to attend. Tickets to the Gala are $45 per person and can be purchased at the Chamber office in the Towne Center at 31658 Railroad Canyon Rd.

The Chamber invites business owners to promote their business by contributing an item for the silent auction. The contributor's name and business name will be displayed with the item in the auction area. Funds raised from the silent auction allows the Chamber to promote its many programs and community events held during the year.

Chamber Executive Director Alison Burrafato says, "We hope residents will take this opportunity to promote their business by contributing a product, gift basket, gift certificate, event ticket, hotel stay or any item of value that can be placed in our Silent Auction."

The Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce is an association of businesses and individuals organized to encourage a strong local economy and quality of life by promoting and advancing the community, civic, cultural and educational development of the Canyon Lake area while providing a valuable forum for issues affecting local commerce and the general well-being of the community. For more information, contact Chamber Executive Director Alison Burrafato at 951-244-6124.