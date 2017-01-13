The Canyon Lake Fine Arts Guild is grateful for a record breaking 2016 season. In response to community surveys, the Guild assembled a new 2017 concert season with even more events. Tickets for all concerts are on sale now. The Guild is reporting that over 30 percent of the tickets from each of the four upcoming concerts at the Lodge have been sold.

The announced tribute performers are Elton John (Kenny Metcalf) on March 18, Creedence Clearwater Revival (Fortunate Son) on May 20, Santana (Smooth Sounds) on October 14 and The Beach Boys (Catch a Wave) on December 2. As a way of giving back to the community, the Fine Arts Guild is also offering a free summer concert at Holiday Harbor with Fleetwood Mac (Little Lies Band) on August 5.

Program Director Ron Martel says, "In response to overwhelming community support, we are returning with an even more sensational lineup. Top tribute performers offer an entire concert of memorable chartbusters, played like you remember hearing them at that time. These acts offer the experience of seeing your all-time favorite bands perform live, right here in Canyon Lake."

For over 16 years, the Fine Arts Guild has offered high quality music at a consistent and fair price. Each Guild concert at the Lodge has the same low price of $25 for General Admission and $45 for VIP Reserved. Ron says, fees for the Guild's online ticket service are only about two bucks, less than half than most other services. The Guild also encourages attendees from outside the lake, so they too can experience "a little bit of paradise."

Benefactors are valued contributors to the Guild's program. For the first time, multiple tiers were offered. Membership Director Sue Bonner says, "We're pleased that for 2017, Benefactor support has doubled, season tickets have now sold out and seating for the Benefactor section is nearly sold out." For questions on membership, contact Sue at sgb13755@verizon.net.

The Guild is now in process of sending Patrons their season tickets in the mail. Sponsors will receive theirs by end of the month. It is expected that there should be good seats available for each concert for some time. However, based on experience, the Guild expects each concert to sell out, so they advise the public to not wait too long.

General Admission tickets are available at the POA Office, but tickets to all events are available through the Fine Arts Guild's website at www.canyonlakeguild.com. Operations Director Bert Barbay says, "We designed this new website to be informative, useful and most of all, easy to use." More information, pictures and videos are now available on the website as well as the Canyon Lake Fine Arts Guild Facebook page.

Fine Arts Guild President Travis Montgomery says, "With our exciting new concert program, tiered memberships, user friendly website and comprehensive Facebook page, we are continuing to provide quality music at a consistent and reasonable price. Stay tuned for an exciting 2017!"