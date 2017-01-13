Vito Raso, son of Mike Raso (Bari, Italy) and Mary Martire Raso (Foggia, Italy), was born December 19, 1932 in Los Angeles, California. He passed away January 1, 2017 after a long battle with cancer.

Vito is survived by his wife of 63 years, Isabella Margaret, his children Kathy, Michael and Richard, his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Vito resided in California, Connecticut and Colorado over his life with his family. He was a dedicated executive of Emmerson Electric for over 43 years. He was responsible and involved in many patents for that firm.

Vito was devoted to his wife, family and friends. Vito was skilled in many areas which included being an accomplished dancer, musician and other activities which involved being active. He was a member of the Elks Lodge for over 50 years.

Vito’s eyes would always light up when he saw you. He loved people and would always give you the largest hugs. As him name conveyed, he loved “LIFE!”

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Saint Frances of Rome Catholic Church, 21591 Lemon St., Wildomar, California 92595. Following the mass, a memorial luncheon will be held at the Elks Lodge in Wilomar at 33700 Mission Trail. Charities of interest are the American Cancer Society.