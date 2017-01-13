Canyon Lake

Weather Conditions

48° F

Cloudy

January 20, 2017 Edition ›  City Connection

New app is portal to library services from mobile devices

Article
Print

The Riverside County Library System has an app available to make using its website from mobile devices easier. The new app is a portal to the library's services from mobile devices. It allows users to check their account, search the catalog, use digital library cards, renew items and get the latest recommended reads suggestions. Users also can access digital content, such as ebooks, audiobooks, music, movies, magazines and more. The Location Finder allows users to find the nearest branch, see opening hours and get directions to any of the county's 35 library branches.

More Stories
Most Popular
Sections

POA News

City Connection

Chamber Notes

Spotlight on Volunteers

Movie Reviews by Reel People

Teen Talk

Letters

Near and Far with The Friday Flyer

Announcements

In Memoriam

Golf News

Club News

Cook's Corner

Arts and Entertainment

News Briefs